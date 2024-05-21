ModernGhana logo
Listing of Atlantic Lithium shares on GSE significant milestone - Lands Minister

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Listing of Atlantic Lithium shares on GSE significant milestone - Lands Minister
TUE, 21 MAY 2024

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has described the listing of Atlantic Lithium's shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) as a significant milestone in Ghana's mineral resource exploration.

Atlantic Lithium, the company responsible for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in the Central Region, made its official debut on the GSE on Monday, May 13, 2024, by offering shares worth GHC649,669,053. The company's prospectus sets the indicative price for the GSE listing at GH₵4.40, reflecting the valuation from the Primary Listing Market.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister stated that Atlantic Lithium's presence on the GSE was in line with the government's strategic vision of indigenising the mining sector and enhancing value addition. He added that the GSE listing fulfils a crucial requirement outlined in the agreement between the state and the company, thereby ensuring Ghanaian ownership of the Ewoyaa Lithium project.

He stated that the GSE listing was a testament to the government's commitment to positioning Ghanaians at the forefront of the mining industry, particularly in the large-scale mining sector.

Mr Jinapor noted that the listing was a significant step towards indigenising the mining sector, exploiting green mineral resources and ensuring that Ghanaians have a stake in the project.

The Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, Mr. Neil Herbert, said the company's decision to trade on the GSE was a reflection of its commitment to contributing to Ghana's efforts to combat climate change.

He expressed confidence that the company's listing on the GSE was a true reflection of Ghana's commitment to playing its part in the fight against climate change by supporting long-term lithium production.

On her part, the Managing Director of the GSE, Madam Abena Amoah, acknowledged the contributions of key individuals and organisations, including the Minerals Commission, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Chamber of Mines and the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), for their roles in the successful completion of the deal.

