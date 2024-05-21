Kissi Agyebeng -Stop The Propaganda Of Being Holy And Confess To The Suspected Crimes Under You As The Special Prosecutor Before The Law Catches Up With You

It is time to demand that Kissi Agyebeng should stop the propaganda of saving the public purse millions of Ghana Cedis through payroll audits with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) and rather confess to Ghanaians with contrition for his suspected commission of several specified corruption and corruption-related offences under Section 79 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959) since his assumption of office as the Special Prosecutor before the law catches up with him.

It is nauseating to read a report from Kissi Agyebeng to-day, dated 20 May 2024, deceiving Ghanaians that he is saving this nation millions of Ghana Cedis of the public purse from payroll audits in the Northern Region when Kissi Agyebeng and the CAGD have been committing the same suspected offences of abuse of the payroll system in the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) since Kissi Agyebeng’s assumption of duty as the Special Prosecutor at the OSP. Anytime Kissi Agyebeng suspects that suspected criminal activities of the OSP may come to public notice and attention he resorts to using his supporting rented press and media to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians of his indispensability to the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Whether anybody shares the same moral and cultural values with me, I cannot allow the continued deception of Ghanaians by suspected criminals who ought to be under investigation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for causing financial loss to the state in the process of the commission of specified corruption and corruption-related offences under Section 79 of Act 959. Law enforcement cannot be a selective enterprise as Kissi Agyebeng and his particular media houses want to impose on Ghanaians in violation of the right to defend the 1992 Constitution.

I have in my possession letters written and signed by Kissi Agyebeng without reference numbers violating Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of Act 959. Kissi Agyebeng, the Chief Accountant of the OSP, (who is an employee of the CAGD), and the CAGD are paying unconstitutionally employed staff of the OSP vast amounts of salaries and allowances each month from the public purse without any authority under the 1992 Constitution.

The OSP and Kissi Agyebeng who heads it ought to be confessing to Ghanaians that Kissi Agyebeng wrote and signed letters without any constitutional authority appointing and paying staff without stating their conditions of service in the appointment letters. Kissi Agyebeng then signed another set of two letters in his personal capacity as the Special Prosecutor months later with conditions of service bearing the same dates confirming those appointments with two separate ranks assigned to the same staff. The implication as Kissi Agyebeng knows is that the staff petitioned against the rank initially assigned, and Kissi Agyebeng in suspected criminality wrote the second letter and back dated it to enable the abuse of the OSP payroll by the CAGD and himself. This is the tip of the iceberg! When you live in a glass house you do not throw stones!

Kissi Agyebeng is so full of himself that he does not recognize that by selectively appointing and giving higher ranks to some staff and neglecting others who think they deserve the same or better ranks he has antagonized several of his unlawfully appointed staff. How then does it lie in Kissi Agyebeng’s mouth to be parading a report which the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is contesting as reasons for his indispensability in the fight against corruption in Ghana? The staff on the OSP payroll whom Kisis Agyebeng and the CAGD have been paying in violation of Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of Act 959 from the public purse are all ghost workers on the OSP payroll under the 1992 Constitution. Kissi Agyebeng: “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” – see Matthew 7: 3-5 in the RSV Catholic Edition for Africa. Kisi Agyebeng ought also to remember Hamlet’s statement to Laertes when Hamlet said: “...Let Hercules himself do what he may, The cat will mew and every dog will have his day.”

No earthly pretence of attending the same church with the head of one of the arms of Government and sharing the same pastor can override God’s edict and truth to save Kissi Agyebeng and the OSP in escaping from confronting their suspected crimes. The 1992 Constitution must be defended no matter the entrepreneurial motives of Kissi Agebeng as the Special Prosecutor and his media friends to loot the public purse through the abuse of the payroll of the OSP while deceiving the Ghanaian public about the Ghana Education Service and its Trade Unions committing the same or lesser offences.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu 20 May 2024