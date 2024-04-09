ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Water scarcity hit residents of Atwima Nwabiagya North District

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Water scarcity hit residents of Atwima Nwabiagya North District
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some communities in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region have been hit with water scarcity due to faulty pipelines.

Residents of Esaso, one of the most affected communities say the main pipeline serving them portable water in the area has burst for some time now causing the water to go waste.

Speaking to this reporter on Monday, April 8, 2024, some of the residents said the absence of portable water in the community is making life unbearable for them.

One of the residents, Maame Foriwaa said she has been struggling to get potable water for household chores in the past few weeks, calling on authorities to fix the problem.

"If you are to comb the community now, you will chance on some residents, including school girls at, carrying basins and gallons in search of water,” she said.

They lamented that the unpleasant situation was overburdening and affecting their socio-economic livelihoods and appealed to the local authorities to come to their aid.

The Assembly Member for the Area, Hon James Owusu said all efforts to get help from officials of the Ghana Water Company Limited have been proven futile.

He disclosed that community members contributed to getting a plumber to fix the problem but the issue was far beyond the local plumber.

He noted that authorities in the community are working to find a solution to the issue.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I will keep fighting you for better conditions of service for UTAG-UG members – Prof. Gyampo to Education Minister I will keep fighting you for better conditions of service for UTAG-UG members – ...

2 hours ago

We won't come out of dumsor crisis anytime soon unless govt addresses financial issues – Edward Bawa We won't come out of ‘dumsor’ crisis anytime soon unless gov’t addresses financi...

2 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande, NDC Deputy General Secretary Ejisu by-election: ‘NPP behaving as if they were waiting for John Kumah to die s...

3 hours ago

Dr Adutwum marks 60th birthday with school children Dr Adutwum marks 60th birthday with school children

3 hours ago

Nine Police Officers crash during operation in Nandom Nine Police Officers crash during operation in Nandom

3 hours ago

GPRTU unable to control drivers in Bono Region over new lorry fares GPRTU unable to control drivers in Bono Region over new lorry fares

3 hours ago

SEC orders Kasapreko, Calbank, other seven companies to submit 2023 financials SEC orders Kasapreko, Calbank, other seven companies to submit 2023 financials

3 hours ago

Well not interfere in December elections – Henry Quartey assures We’ll not interfere in December elections – Henry Quartey assures

3 hours ago

I feel embarrassed when clips of Akufo-Addo govts failed promises are played to me at media houses – Nana Akomea I feel embarrassed when clips of Akufo-Addo gov’t’s failed promises are played t...

3 hours ago

High Court orders failed Juaben MCE to open defence High Court orders failed Juaben MCE to open defence

Just in....
body-container-line