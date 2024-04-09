Water scarcity hit residents of Atwima Nwabiagya North District

Some communities in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region have been hit with water scarcity due to faulty pipelines.

Residents of Esaso, one of the most affected communities say the main pipeline serving them portable water in the area has burst for some time now causing the water to go waste.

Speaking to this reporter on Monday, April 8, 2024, some of the residents said the absence of portable water in the community is making life unbearable for them.

One of the residents, Maame Foriwaa said she has been struggling to get potable water for household chores in the past few weeks, calling on authorities to fix the problem.

"If you are to comb the community now, you will chance on some residents, including school girls at, carrying basins and gallons in search of water,” she said.

They lamented that the unpleasant situation was overburdening and affecting their socio-economic livelihoods and appealed to the local authorities to come to their aid.

The Assembly Member for the Area, Hon James Owusu said all efforts to get help from officials of the Ghana Water Company Limited have been proven futile.

He disclosed that community members contributed to getting a plumber to fix the problem but the issue was far beyond the local plumber.

He noted that authorities in the community are working to find a solution to the issue.