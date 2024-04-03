Alhaji Fuseini Musah dredges Jakarayili Dam in Tamale South

Alhaji Fuseini Musah, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Tamale South Constituency, popularly known as Alhaji Fuzzy, along with the Constituency Chairman and his Executives, commenced the dredging of the community dam in Jakarayili on Monday, April 1, 2024.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to dredge dams in various communities, ensuring easier access to water for the residents.

The water scarcity experienced by some communities has compelled women to travel long distances in search of water when the dam dries up during the dry season.

Notably, this dam has served the people of Jakarayili, parts of Kobilmahagu, and other neighboring communities since its initial dredging in 1960.

At the ceremony, attended by community elders, assemblymen from Jakarayili and Kobilmahagu, as well as residents of Jakarayili, Alhaji Fuseini Musah emphasized the importance of community support for a successful dredging process. He also outlined additional plans for the Constituency.

The Constituency Chairman and the assemblymen commended the Parliamentary candidate for his prompt response to address the water challenges faced by the community, especially during the dry season.

Women present at the ceremony expressed their gratitude to Alhaji Fuseini Musah for initiating the dredging process and pledged their support for his candidacy in the upcoming elections.