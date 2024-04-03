ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alhaji Fuseini Musah dredges Jakarayili Dam in Tamale South

By Abdulai Abdul Razak II Contributor
Social News Alhaji Fuseini Musah dredges Jakarayili Dam in Tamale South
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Alhaji Fuseini Musah, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Tamale South Constituency, popularly known as Alhaji Fuzzy, along with the Constituency Chairman and his Executives, commenced the dredging of the community dam in Jakarayili on Monday, April 1, 2024.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to dredge dams in various communities, ensuring easier access to water for the residents.

The water scarcity experienced by some communities has compelled women to travel long distances in search of water when the dam dries up during the dry season.

Notably, this dam has served the people of Jakarayili, parts of Kobilmahagu, and other neighboring communities since its initial dredging in 1960.

At the ceremony, attended by community elders, assemblymen from Jakarayili and Kobilmahagu, as well as residents of Jakarayili, Alhaji Fuseini Musah emphasized the importance of community support for a successful dredging process. He also outlined additional plans for the Constituency.

The Constituency Chairman and the assemblymen commended the Parliamentary candidate for his prompt response to address the water challenges faced by the community, especially during the dry season.

Women present at the ceremony expressed their gratitude to Alhaji Fuseini Musah for initiating the dredging process and pledged their support for his candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Election 2024: God uses Muslim Vice President to fulfil Christian Seminary's dre...

1 hour ago

Impounding vehicles: A-G can't direct police on operational works - Toobu Impounding vehicles: A-G can't direct police on operational works - Toobu

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo to address public on GRASML contract audit findings Akufo-Addo to address public on GRA/SML contract audit findings

1 hour ago

Men aged 20 to 36 responsible for 86 of adolescent pregnancies Men aged 20 to 36 responsible for 86% of adolescent pregnancies

1 hour ago

Implement strict laws to regulate scholarships – Martin Kpebu to govt Implement strict laws to regulate scholarships – Martin Kpebu to govt

1 hour ago

Same-sex adults kissing in public face stiffer sentence than older men who marry young girls – Gabby Same-sex adults kissing in public face stiffer sentence than older men who marry...

1 hour ago

Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died

1 hour ago

Ablakwa condemns GH2.67billion expenditure on dubious digitalization initiatives Ablakwa condemns GH¢2.67billion expenditure on ‘dubious’ digitalization initiati...

3 hours ago

NPP leadership, majority caucus holds talks to increase parliamentary seats in 2024 elections NPP leadership, majority caucus holds talks to increase parliamentary seats in 2...

3 hours ago

'We must appreciate the Ga traditions; if you dont understand, we cant help you' —Bernard Mornah 'We must appreciate the Ga traditions; if you don’t understand, we can’t help yo...

Just in....
body-container-line