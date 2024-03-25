ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Renowned Academician and Vice-Chancellor of Catholic University of Ghana to receive Papal Knighthood

By Atianashie Miracle II Contributor
Education Renowned Academician and Vice-Chancellor of Catholic University of Ghana to receive Papal Knighthood
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

In an upcoming celebration that underscores the intertwining of faith and education, the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani is poised to witness a historic moment.

Prof. Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana, will be honoured with the prestigious "Cavaliere dell'Ordine di San Gregorio Magno," a Papal Award that recognizes distinguished service to the Holy See and the Roman Catholic Church.

This honour, often conferred upon individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to the principles of the Catholic Church through both personal virtue and professional excellence, is especially noteworthy as it pays tribute to Prof. Obeng-Ofori's profound impact on higher education within the ecclesiastical and secular sectors.

A scholar of significant repute, Prof. Obeng-Ofori has been instrumental in elevating the Catholic University of Ghana to new heights under his visionary leadership. His efforts have not only enhanced the academic fabric of the institution but also solidified its reputation as a beacon of holistic education rooted in Catholic values.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Christ the King Cathedral, Sunyani, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 9:30 AM, is expected to draw attendees from across the academic and religious spectrums. The Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, His Excellency Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński, will confer the award on behalf of His Holiness, Pope Francis, in what promises to be a poignant acknowledgment of the Vice-Chancellor's contributions to education and faith-based initiatives.

The Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Obeng-Ofori, citing the award as a testament to the "invaluable and selfless services rendered to the Church and the broader Ghanaian community." The bishop also called upon the public and the media to join in this celebration, noting that the event symbolizes the harmonious relationship between academia and spiritual commitment.

As the Vice-Chancellor prepares to receive this significant accolade, the Catholic University of Ghana proudly reflects on its mission to foster an environment of intellectual growth and moral fortitude. Prof. Obeng-Ofori's leadership and dedication to this mission have not only influenced the lives of his students and colleagues but also left an indelible mark on the educational landscape of Ghana.

The Diocese invites the public to be a part of this momentous occasion, which will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue excellence in service to both God and society.

324202424742-vbrduhgtsn-professor-dan-obeng-ofori-to-receive-papal-knighthood.jpeg

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegal opposition candidate Faye leads initial presidential election tallies

2 hours ago

2023 District-level elections: Field officers unhappy oer delays in payment of allowance 2023 District-level elections: Field officers unhappy oer delays in payment of a...

3 hours ago

Use internal party structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional executives Use internal party structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional exec...

3 hours ago

Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa

3 hours ago

Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agyemang Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agy...

7 hours ago

Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye

7 hours ago

EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition

7 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops t...

7 hours ago

Digital man Bawumia Ayekoo – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghana Card for newborns Digital man Bawumia ‘Ayekoo’ – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghan...

7 hours ago

The Senegalese are voting for their fifth president in what is considered a traditionally stable country in West Africa. By MARCO LONGARI AFP Senegal opposition candidate closing in on victory, ruling camp contests

Just in....
body-container-line