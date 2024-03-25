Boete Timber Market fire victims get support from NDC's parliamentary candidate

Honourable Samuel Aboagye, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, along with the party leadership, demonstrated empathy and solidarity towards those affected by the recent fire outbreak at Boete timber market.

Engaging with the affected individuals and businesses, Hon. Aboagye attentively listened to their grievances and the hurdles they faced in the aftermath of the fire. Following several discussions, he pledged comprehensive support and assistance, vowing to aid in any possible manner. Additionally, he affirmed his commitment to relocating them to a new timber market if the current administration fails to do so before 2025.

In a philanthropic gesture, Samuel Aboagye, the aspiring Member of Parliament, generously contributed Gh25,000 to assist the victims in recuperating their losses and resuming their business endeavors.

William Kofi Adzowu, the constituency secretary, emphasized the party's concern regarding the significant impact of the fire on people's livelihoods. He conveyed Hon. Aboagye's heartfelt regards to the affected individuals, expressing confidence in their ability to recover from this adversity.

Mr. Adzowu urged the government to enhance the resources allocated to the Fire Service and affiliated agencies, enabling them to effectively fulfill their duties.

Acknowledging the donation on behalf of the affected traders, Eric Asamoah, chairman of the Timber Market Association at Boete lauded Hon. Aboagye for his compassionate gesture, recognizing its substantial relief for the affected populace. He appealed to other compassionate individuals and institutions to offer their support to those affected by the fire outbreak.

Short and Medium-Term Solutions

In a separate interview, Samuel Aboagye encouraged the fire victims to maintain hope for the future, urging them not to be disheartened by the calamity but to strive towards recovery.

He appealed to the Obuasi East District Assembly to expedite the relocation of the Timber market to the Boete Senet, a proposal long overdue. Stressing the urgency of this move to alleviate the plight of market operators and traders, he warned that failure to act would prompt future NDC administrations to swiftly address the matter.

Furthermore, he promised that, upon his election, he would ensure the establishment of a mini factory at the new location to process sawdust into charcoal and plywood, demonstrating his commitment to sustainable solutions.