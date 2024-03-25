ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Boete Timber Market fire victims get support from NDC's parliamentary candidate

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Social News Boete Timber Market fire victims get support from NDC's parliamentary candidate
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Honourable Samuel Aboagye, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, along with the party leadership, demonstrated empathy and solidarity towards those affected by the recent fire outbreak at Boete timber market.

Engaging with the affected individuals and businesses, Hon. Aboagye attentively listened to their grievances and the hurdles they faced in the aftermath of the fire. Following several discussions, he pledged comprehensive support and assistance, vowing to aid in any possible manner. Additionally, he affirmed his commitment to relocating them to a new timber market if the current administration fails to do so before 2025.

In a philanthropic gesture, Samuel Aboagye, the aspiring Member of Parliament, generously contributed Gh25,000 to assist the victims in recuperating their losses and resuming their business endeavors.

William Kofi Adzowu, the constituency secretary, emphasized the party's concern regarding the significant impact of the fire on people's livelihoods. He conveyed Hon. Aboagye's heartfelt regards to the affected individuals, expressing confidence in their ability to recover from this adversity.

Mr. Adzowu urged the government to enhance the resources allocated to the Fire Service and affiliated agencies, enabling them to effectively fulfill their duties.

Acknowledging the donation on behalf of the affected traders, Eric Asamoah, chairman of the Timber Market Association at Boete lauded Hon. Aboagye for his compassionate gesture, recognizing its substantial relief for the affected populace. He appealed to other compassionate individuals and institutions to offer their support to those affected by the fire outbreak.

Short and Medium-Term Solutions
In a separate interview, Samuel Aboagye encouraged the fire victims to maintain hope for the future, urging them not to be disheartened by the calamity but to strive towards recovery.

He appealed to the Obuasi East District Assembly to expedite the relocation of the Timber market to the Boete Senet, a proposal long overdue. Stressing the urgency of this move to alleviate the plight of market operators and traders, he warned that failure to act would prompt future NDC administrations to swiftly address the matter.

Furthermore, he promised that, upon his election, he would ensure the establishment of a mini factory at the new location to process sawdust into charcoal and plywood, demonstrating his commitment to sustainable solutions.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegal opposition candidate Faye leads initial presidential election tallies

2 hours ago

2023 District-level elections: Field officers unhappy oer delays in payment of allowance 2023 District-level elections: Field officers unhappy oer delays in payment of a...

3 hours ago

Use internal party structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional executives Use internal party structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional exec...

3 hours ago

Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa

3 hours ago

Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agyemang Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agy...

7 hours ago

Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye

7 hours ago

EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition

7 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops t...

7 hours ago

Digital man Bawumia Ayekoo – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghana Card for newborns Digital man Bawumia ‘Ayekoo’ – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghan...

7 hours ago

The Senegalese are voting for their fifth president in what is considered a traditionally stable country in West Africa. By MARCO LONGARI AFP Senegal opposition candidate closing in on victory, ruling camp contests

Just in....
body-container-line