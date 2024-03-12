Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Africa cannot achieve sustainable development without the youth’ — Mustapha Ussif

Social News Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports

Ghana's Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has said Africa cannot achieve sustainable development without the active involvement and contribution of the continent's youth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Youth Pavilion organised by the African Union Commission's Women, Gender and Youth Directorate in Accra on Monday, March 11, the Minister said young people must be at the centre of efforts to realize Africa's development aspirations.

“Promotion of an all-inclusive and sustainable development for Africa and the African youth cannot be achieved without the involvement of our future leaders," Minister Ussif told attendees, which included young leaders from across the continent.

He added that "To achieve the Africa we Want, all young persons seated here, should rise to the call through collaborative and shared efforts. All young people should be agents of change and take advantage of the numerous opportunities that exist in the continental and global space."

Under the African Union's long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063, youth empowerment is recognized as crucial to achieving an "integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in international arena".

Through platforms such as the Youth Pavilion, Mustapha Ussif said Africa's leaders have a responsibility to "nurture you all to take ownership of the future and explode beyond your boundaries."

He urged participants to position themselves as champions for youth development and national progress.

The minister further highlighted some of Ghana's initiatives promoting youth empowerment, including free secondary education, skills training programmes, support for entrepreneurship, and the new National Youth Volunteer Programme.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

John Jinapor, Ranking of Energy Committee in Parliament ‘ECG lied; current ‘Dumsor’ not caused by faulty transformers but financial chal...

2 hours ago

Mahama will inherit a power sector suffering from paralysis when he becomes president — John Jinapor Mahama will inherit a power sector suffering from paralysis when he becomes pres...

2 hours ago

Wontumi is trading the running mate slot; he first engaged Dr. Adutwum, John Kumah —NPP Chairman Wontumi is trading the running mate slot; he first engaged Dr. Adutwum, John Kum...

2 hours ago

AR: Suspected thief lynched at Suame-Maakro for stealing car battery A/R: Suspected thief lynched at Suame-Maakro for stealing car battery

3 hours ago

We haven't started recruiting nurses — Health Ministry debunks fake announcement ‘We haven't started recruiting nurses’ — Health Ministry debunks fake announceme...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, NDC communicator ‘Hopeless governance’ — Kwakye Ofosu slams Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over decline in c...

3 hours ago

Left to right: GNPC CEO Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo’s nephew Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah has doubled his salary as GNPC CEO’ ...

3 hours ago

You give us financial haircuts while your appointees increase their allowances — Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo ‘You give us financial haircuts while your appointees increase their allowances’...

3 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman NPP running mate selection: ‘I’ll sue you’ — Wontumi 'roars' at Manhyia South NP...

6 hours ago

Ghanas economy has not turned the corner – Financial Analyst Ghana’s economy has not turned the corner – Financial Analyst

Just in....
body-container-line