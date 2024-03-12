‘Africa cannot achieve sustainable development without the youth’ — Mustapha Ussif

Ghana's Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has said Africa cannot achieve sustainable development without the active involvement and contribution of the continent's youth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Youth Pavilion organised by the African Union Commission's Women, Gender and Youth Directorate in Accra on Monday, March 11, the Minister said young people must be at the centre of efforts to realize Africa's development aspirations.

“Promotion of an all-inclusive and sustainable development for Africa and the African youth cannot be achieved without the involvement of our future leaders," Minister Ussif told attendees, which included young leaders from across the continent.

He added that "To achieve the Africa we Want, all young persons seated here, should rise to the call through collaborative and shared efforts. All young people should be agents of change and take advantage of the numerous opportunities that exist in the continental and global space."

Under the African Union's long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063, youth empowerment is recognized as crucial to achieving an "integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in international arena".

Through platforms such as the Youth Pavilion, Mustapha Ussif said Africa's leaders have a responsibility to "nurture you all to take ownership of the future and explode beyond your boundaries."

He urged participants to position themselves as champions for youth development and national progress.

The minister further highlighted some of Ghana's initiatives promoting youth empowerment, including free secondary education, skills training programmes, support for entrepreneurship, and the new National Youth Volunteer Programme.