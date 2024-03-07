Modern Ghana logo
It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with $3.8 billion — Kwesi Pratt blasts Finance Ministry

Kwesi Pratt has criticized the Ministry of Finance following its caution to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against assenting to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to a statement from the Ministry, such a move could result in severe economic consequences for Ghana, projecting a potential loss of $3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years.

"In total, Ghana is likely to lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years. For 2024 Ghana will lose US$600 million Budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.

“This will negatively impact Ghana's foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore the country’s reserve position,” a portion of the statement said.

Kwesi Pratt, reacting to the Ministry's caution during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, expressed disappointment that conversations about homosexuality and the anti-LGBTQ+ bill were dominating discussions during Ghana's 67th independence anniversary yesterday.

The veteran journalist questioned the essence of the Finance Ministry's warning, emphasizing that he cares less about individuals' sexual preferences. "I don't want to know what people do in their bedrooms; but it becomes a problem when someone wants to publicly display his or her unnatural sexual orientation,” he stated.

Mr. Pratt was visibly upset that LGBTQ+-related discussions were taking center stage when the country is celebrating its 67th independence anniversary.

He rhetorically asked, "What is the meaning of our independence?...Is our independence worth the 3.8 billion?...Is that the value of our independence?"

Expressing further his disappointment, Pratt concluded, "What a shame! I can't believe it."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

