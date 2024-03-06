Modern Ghana logo
67th Independence Day: Let’s unite and focus on agriculture – John Dumelo

67th Independence Day: Lets unite and focus on agriculture – John Dumelo
Celebrity cum politician John Dumelo has encouraged Ghanaians to venture into Agriculture.

In a video on Ghana’s 67th Independence Day shared on X, the actor, Politician and farmer described agriculture as a realm of possibilities for a greater Ghana.

Despite the challenges and hardships faced by many, he urged Ghanaians to remain hopeful and make the best use of available resources to improve their lives.

He emphasized the role of agriculture in laying the foundation for “a prosperous future, where dreams are nurtured, obstacles are overcome, and hope is harvested.”

The opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon expressed confidence in Ghana’s resilience. He described Ghana as a nation full of hope and possibilities.

Watch the video below

—citinewsroom

