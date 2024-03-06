Shake up hits NSA following dismissal of Peter Twumasi

06.03.2024 LISTEN

In the wake of the dismissal of Professor Peter Twumasi as Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) a host of others have also been transferred to different jurisdictions.

Mr Dodzie Nemekovor has been named acting Director General of the Authority in a move formalized by the Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante pending acceptance within 14 days of appointment.

Citi Sports checks confirm that other NSA big wigs including Senior Administration Officer Kwame Baah Mansa have been transferred from the Greater Accra to the Ashanti Region as its new Ag. Regional Director.

The shakeup is viewed by management as part of efforts to increase productivity and enhance the provision of service to its clients, stakeholders and the general public.

Below is the full list of transfers:

— Citi Newsroom