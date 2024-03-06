Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.03.2024 General News

Shake up hits NSA following dismissal of Peter Twumasi

Shake up hits NSA following dismissal of Peter Twumasi
06.03.2024 LISTEN

In the wake of the dismissal of Professor Peter Twumasi as Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) a host of others have also been transferred to different jurisdictions.

Mr Dodzie Nemekovor has been named acting Director General of the Authority in a move formalized by the Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante pending acceptance within 14 days of appointment.

Citi Sports checks confirm that other NSA big wigs including Senior Administration Officer Kwame Baah Mansa have been transferred from the Greater Accra to the Ashanti Region as its new Ag. Regional Director.

The shakeup is viewed by management as part of efforts to increase productivity and enhance the provision of service to its clients, stakeholders and the general public.

Below is the full list of transfers:

362024103605-m5hsk8v331-362024101232-img-20240305-wa0020-300x214

— Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Preservation of Ghanaian family values mustnt be sacrificed for the incompetence, ineptitude of Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govt – AriseGhana Preservation of Ghanaian family values mustn’t be sacrificed for the incompetenc...

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo receives new year messages from members of the diplomatic corps President Akufo-Addo receives new year messages from members of the diplomatic c...

3 hours ago

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, Spokesperson for National Chief Imam Anti-gay bill: ‘Succumbing to western pressure makes complete nonsense of our in...

3 hours ago

Sharing sexually explicit videos, images of children punishable by 5 to 10 years jail term — CSA warns Sharing sexually explicit videos, images of children punishable by 5 to 10 years...

3 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC Independence Day: ‘Ghana’s last 7 years under NPP is characterised by economic n...

3 hours ago

Independence Day: Next Mahama government will build the Ghana envisioned by our forefathers — NDC Independence Day: ‘Next Mahama government will build the Ghana envisioned by our...

3 hours ago

Former President Mahamaleft shaking hands with ex-Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo ‘Obasanjo’s new book has brought me a new perspective of leadership’ — Mahama

3 hours ago

University of Ghana political science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo Anti-Gay Bill: Delaying assent pending Supreme Court ruling a 'needless politica...

3 hours ago

A leader who doesn't typify the beliefs, values of his people must be challenged — Prof Gyampo jabs Akufo-Addo A leader who doesn't typify the beliefs, values of his people must be challenged...

Just in....
body-container-line