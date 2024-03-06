Collins Adomako-Mensah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, has rebuked critics of the anti-gay bill who argue that practicing homosexuality is a matter of personal choice and a fundamental human right.

Although Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been passed by Parliament, it awaits the presidential assent to become law.

The bill, which prohibits the promotion, advocacy, and engagement in any act of homosexuality, prescribes penalties ranging from six months to five years in prison for offenders.

Despite facing opposition from various quarters, including the international community and some sections of the Ghanaian population, Adomako-Mensah defended the bill on the grounds of Ghana's existing laws and cultural values.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Adomako-Mensah expressed his belief that choices, including the decision to engage in homosexuality, have inherent limitations.

He emphasized that individuals cannot use the concept of choice to override societal values and norms.

"Everybody has a choice, but you should know your choice has some limitations. You can't say you have a choice, so you can do anything any time anyhow; you can't do that.

“You live in a society. When you were born, you know the kind of values that have been imbued in us as a country," Adomako-Mensah explained.

The MP highlighted his concerns about the perceived imposition of homosexual activities on Ghana, pointing out that the nation cannot tolerate a blatant public display of such practices.

"If that is so, then it's a choice to steal. Everybody has a choice. I can go to steal because my choice is to steal...but you must know that your choice has a limitation. You cannot say you have the right or choice to steal, so I want to go and steal.

“This is why we have laws, values, and previous practice to guide your choice. Nobody says you don't have a choice, but that choice must be guided in the context of where you live, where you come from, how you've been brought up; that choice must be situated within that context," he asserted.