‘I retract and apologize’ — Dafeamekpor on Asamoah Gyan’s politically motivated penalty miss accusation

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has retracted his statement that Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed 2010 World Cup penalty against Uruguay to deny the then-NDC government the glory.

He has apologized to the former Black Stars captain upon reflection and calls from some people who deem his comment unfortunate.

“The Black Stars & other National Teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams and aspirations for glory to the world. Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologize to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments,” the lawmaker wrote via X on Saturday, March 2.

Background:

In an earlier interview on Accra-based Radio XYZ, Dafeamekpor said he now realizes the reason for the penalty miss after Gyan was appointed head of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) manifesto sub-committee on sports.

He stated, "In my opinion, Gyan intentionally missed that penalty because it was under the NDC government. Now I understand he missed the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and AFCON to prevent glory for the NDC."

Dafeamekpor added, "With Gyan now part of Vice President Bawumia's campaign team, his becoming politically partisan raises questions about why he missed the penalty - so the NDC would not get the credit."

Gyan's missed spot kick came late in extra time of the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal match between Ghana and Uruguay in South Africa.

The game was at a 1-1 stalemate and a goal would have seen Ghana become the first African nation to reach the semifinals.

However, Gyan's penalty was saved, resulting in Ghana's loss in the ensuing shootout - one of the most heartbreaking moments in football history.