Claims JHS leavers would be examined on 8 compulsory subjects not factual - NaCCA

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has dismissed claims that Junior High School (JHS) leavers will be examined on eight compulsory subjects.

There were reports suggesting that JHS leavers would be writing 8 compulsory subjects following the implementation of the Common Core Programme (CCP) Curriculum and the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated for July 2024.

NaCCA in a statement clarified that, “It has been widely circulated that JHS leavers would be examined on eight (8) compulsory subjects (Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, Creative Arts, Computing, Career Technology, and RME). In addition, learners would have the option of selecting one additional optional subject (Ghanaian Language, French, and Arabic). NaCCA wishes to state unequivocally that such information is not factual.”

It further dispelled claims that there are optional subjects for the CCP Curriculum.

“It is important to note that there are no optional subjects for the CCP Curriculum. With the Ghanaian Language subjects, schools are to choose any of the Ghanaian Languages based on the schools' capacity, and learners will be examined on these Ghanaian Languages at the BECE. This policy has not changed; therefore, suggestions that the CCP introduces optional subjects for the BECE are incorrect.”

NaCCA entreated parents, teachers, and learners to refer to official sources such as the Ministry of Education or its website and social media handles for accurate information.

“We encourage parents, teachers, learners, and the general public to refer to official sources such as the Ministry of Education, or our website and social media handles for accurate and timely information about the CCP and other educational policies.”

-citinewsroom

