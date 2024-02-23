Akufo-Addo appoints Ken Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor, special envoy for international finance

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as a senior presidential advisor.

The appointment contained in a letter dated February 15 also makes Ken Ofori-Atta a special envoy for international affairs.

In that role, the former Minister in charge of Ghana’s finances will handle all issues related to private sector investments.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in this new office.

“Please accept the President's best wishes,” parts of the appointment letter said.

Before his latest appointment, Ken Ofori-Atta served In President Akufo-Addo’s government as Finance Minister for seven years.

He has now been replaced by Karaga Member of Parliament Mohammed Amin Adam.