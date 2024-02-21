Modern Ghana logo
Hajia4Real pleads guilty in romance scam case in US court

Hajia4Real pleads guilty in romance scam case in US court
Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has admitted her involvement in laundering funds derived from a sequence of romance scams.

Today, she entered a guilty plea for the charge of conspiracy to receive stolen money in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.

The 31-year-old socialite from Ghana confessed to a single count of conspiring to receive stolen money, an offence that could lead to a maximum prison sentence of five years.

In addition, Montrage has consented to forfeit and provide restitution of the same amount, totaling $2,164,758.41.

Hajia4Real in November 2023 changed of her legal representation.

This decision follows her separation from Adam Cortez, who had been her attorney since the initiation of her prosecution.

Hajia4Real submitted the request for a change in attorney to the US court on November 8, 2023, and it was granted on November 9, 2023.

She subsequently retained the services of Ms. Eleanor Fast from 'The Fast Law Firm PC' to handle her case going forward.

The specific reasons for her decision to switch lawyers were not disclosed.

-Citi Newsroom

