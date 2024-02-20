Modern Ghana logo
'Let's cancel election run-offs to save time and money’ — Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, Leader and Founder of the APC
The founder of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has called for the cancellation of election run-offs in Ghana, arguing they are a waste of resources and time.

In an interview with JoyNews on Tuesday, Mr. Ayariga said the country needs to amend the 1992 constitution to avoid holding run-off elections.

Under Ghana's current system, a presidential candidate must garner 50% plus one vote or more of the votes cast to win the election outright.

If no candidate meets this threshold, a second-round election is held between the top two candidates.

“We need a constitutional amendment to cancel run-offs in our elections," he told JoyNews.

"The run-offs are a waste of time and resources, and it amounts to corruption," the APC leader remarked.

He proposed that instead of a run-off, the votes obtained by smaller parties should be added to the tallies of the two leading parties to form an inclusive government.

"When they were drafting the constitution, I don't think they thought about such a thing but we have to do it now," Mr. Ayariga stated.

Mr. Ayariga's comments come as political parties anticipate possible run-off elections later this year if no presidential candidate wins over 50% of votes in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

