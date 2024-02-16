The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has made a plea to religious leaders, urging them to actively take part in the fight against corruption in Ghana.

This call comes in light of the country's stagnant position on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), revealing a lack of progress in combating corruption.

Ghana secured the 70th position out of 180 countries and territories with a score of 43 out of a possible 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2023, released by Transparency International.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of stagnation in Ghana's anti-corruption efforts, raising concerns about the nation's commitment to addressing the issue.

Addressing the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council Conference of Heads of Churches and Organizations on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Mr. Agyebeng emphasised the importance of religious leaders' involvement in the fight against corruption.

He encouraged them to leverage their pulpits, platforms, and influence to denounce and deliver sermons against corrupt behaviour and lifestyles.

Mr. Agyebeng posed a critical question to the religious leaders, stating, "With 71 percent of Ghanaians identifying as Christians, how is it that we still struggle with corruption?"

He acknowledged the hesitancy to address corruption, comparing it to medicine that is known to cure but is avoided due to its bitterness.

"We need greater attention on this one. If the representatives of God among us actively take on the corruption fight, we'll attain remarkable heights.

“So please join us, by publicly calling out corrupt activities. Please join us in making explicit linkages between corruption and the vices we decry as unchristian in fervent defence of the state," Mr. Agyebeng implored.