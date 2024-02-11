Modern Ghana logo
Akyemansa: Police chase attackers of Chinese miners at Akyem Akokoaso

The Akyemansa District Police Command is on a manhunt for a group of armed men who attacked Chinese miners and robbed them of GHC10,000,000 and two gold bars at Akyem Akokoaso, a farming community in Ofoase Ayirebi.

According to Citi News sources, the armed men on Friday around 7 pm stormed the site of Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company Limited and shot the two Chinese miners, one in the leg and the other in the testicles and made away with the said cash amount and gold bars.

The two Chinese miners who were quickly rushed to the hospital were immediately attended to by health professionals at the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police personnel who visited the site to take photographs to initiate their investigations are cooperating with the management of the mining company to apprehend the culprits.

-citinewsroom

