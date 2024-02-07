Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
07.02.2024 Headlines

Is Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo indeed a full Professor?

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-AidooProfessor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo
07.02.2024 LISTEN

In a startling revelation, this portal has uncovered alleged irregularities surrounding the promotion of Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), from the rank of Associate Professor to a full Professor.

This follows the alleged distasteful comments that he has made regarding the book and research allowance at a public lecture organised by the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, which have since received severe backlash from the national executives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and other well-meaning members of the union across all university campuses.

This portal chanced on a report by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) (now Ghana Tertiary Education Commission – GTEC), dated April 17, 2020, with the heading, “STAFF AUDIT OF PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES AND SPECIALISED INSTITUTIONS” which was addressed to the then Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

In the said report, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo was an Associate Professor (see image attached). Indeed, all the documents available in the university as of the period of this investigation show that he was appointed to the erstwhile GIJ in 2018 from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia as an Associate Professor. Since the April 17, 2020 NCTE report, there has not been any full professor promotion in the university, nor was there any inaugural lecture which is traditionally characteristic of full professor appointments in all public universities in Ghana (even though not compulsory). None of the senior members of the university this portal spoke to know of any official document showing a proper assessment of his publications, discussion of assessment reports at a University Council meeting or the announcement of the same, even though every promotion in the university is officially announced to the entire university community through emails and other internal communication mediums.

27202481540-rwmyqdc553-4e599d2b-5441-4ab4-bbe4-6a808e6895d2

The only reasonable conclusion is that his promotion to the rank of a full professor may have occurred through questionable means, raising concerns about the authenticity of his claims as a full professor in the university. On the basis of the surprising and blatant absence of documented evidence outlining the process and criteria leading to Professor Kwansah-Aidoo's promotion, the current university council led by the venerable Prof. Kwesi Yankah should investigate this urgent matter and take the necessary steps to remedy the situation and redeem the enviable reputation of the university that has been a subject of controversies in the past days.

Download the 2020 GTEC report here

DOWNLOAD PDF: [27202463224-1h830n4aau-ncte--staff-audit-report.pdf]

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Suspend 15 VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to ECG, NEDCO Suspend 15% VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to...

37 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer My administration will introduce a very simple citizen, business-friendly flat t...

37 minutes ago

Therell be 30-40 cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if elected President — Bawumia There’ll be 30-40% cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if electe...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I will abolish E-Levy as president to encourage Ghanaians to use electronic paym...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Betting tax, VAT on electricity will be scrapped if Ghanaians make me president ...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Economic crisis: Gov’t has been able to steer the ship away from catastrophe – B...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the NPP Through your support, we have weathered the economic storm — Bawumia to Ghanaian...

2 hours ago

Cometh the hour, cometh the man; lets all accept, support Bawumia – Kufuor urges Ghanaians Cometh the hour, cometh the man; let’s all accept, support Bawumia – Kufuor urge...

2 hours ago

I prophetically told Bawumia that he will go far — Kufour I prophetically told Bawumia that he will go far — Kufour

2 hours ago

Bawumia is on a destiny-driven mission, accept him — Kufour to Ghanaians Bawumia is on a destiny-driven mission, accept him — Kufour to Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line