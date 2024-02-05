SHEPP Donates to Kakpagyili CHPS

In a bid to bolster maternal health services and support expecting mothers, Semasi Health & Education Promotion Project (SHEPP), a charitable organization dedicated to reducing maternal mortality in Ghana, has made a significant donation to the Kakpagyili Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound located in the Tamale South constituency.

The donation, comprising essential items for maternal and infant care, aims to augment delivery services and ensure that expecting mothers receive the necessary support during childbirth.

Among the items donated are delivery bags containing essential supplies such as delivery sets, pads, baby dresses, caps, beverages, cord clamps, and cord sheets. Additionally, the donation includes gowns, aprons, dusting trolleys, item trolleys, and a 5-litre electric heating jug, along with basins to facilitate hygienic procedures.

SHEPP's donation underscores its commitment to promoting facility delivery and preventing maternal mortality in rural communities across Ghana. By providing these vital resources to Kakpagyili CHPS, the organization aims to improve access to high-quality maternal health care and contribute to the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 3.1, which targets a reduction in the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Speaking on behalf of SHEPP, Dr. Abdulai Abdul-Malik, the Principal of Tamale Nursing and Midwifery Training College, emphasized the importance of supporting expecting mothers and ensuring they have access to safe and dignified childbirth services. He noted that the donation reflects the organization's vision of empowering communities and promoting the well-being of women and children in Ghana.

The Kakpagyili CHPS staff expressed gratitude for the generous donation, acknowledging its significant impact on their ability to provide comprehensive maternal health care services to the community.

As SHEPP continues its mission to support expectant mothers and reduce maternal mortality nationwide, initiatives like these highlight the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable improvements in maternal and child health outcomes.