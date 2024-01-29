Manhyia Palace clears Wontumi over alleged disparaging comments against Otumfuo

The Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region has reportedly cleared Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of alleged disparaging comments against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

However, he has been advised to behave well in his public conduct and refrain from comparing the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom with anyone else, according to Oyerepa TV, a Kumasi-based media outlet.

The decision was made after Chairman Wontumi denied challenging the Asantehene and led a delegation of prominent NPP members to the Manhyia Palace.

The purpose of their visit was to engage with the Kumasi Traditional Council and address concerns arising from the alleged disparaging comments.

During the meeting, Chairman Wontumi’s accuser, Nana Kokosohene, was reportedly admonished to refrain from bringing political matters to the Palace and meddling in Chieftaincy issues with politics.

The council highlighted that comparing the Asantehene with any other person could lead to misunderstanding and confusion, and would be seen as disrespect.

The outcome of the meeting holds significance for Chairman Wontumi, as his alleged derogatory remarks prompted the Kumasi Traditional Council to seek clarification.

The council had previously issued a directive for Chairman Wontumi to appear before them after an altercation between him and Nana Kwaku Dua, also known as Kokosohene, during the recent vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti region.

On January 22, 2024, the Kumasi Traditional Council directed the NPP to produce Chairman Wontumi for a hearing. The aim was to seek clarification and resolution regarding the alleged disparaging comments made by Chairman Wontumi.

The NPP delegation hopes that the meeting at the Manhyia Palace will provide an opportunity for Chairman Wontumi to address the concerns raised by the traditional council.

The outcome of the meeting will determine the course of action regarding the allegations against Chairman Wontumi and may impact the NPP’s reputation in the Ashanti Region.

Both parties are expected to actively engage in serious dialogue to find a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

The NPP delegation, led by Chairman Wontumi, remains optimistic about the possibility of reaching a favorable resolution through open and honest discussions with the Kumasi Traditional Council.

-DGN online