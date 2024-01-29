You're cleared but behave well in public next time — Manhyia clears Chairman Wontumi

The long-running dispute between Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, and the Manhyia Palace has been resolved, with Wontumi being cleared of wrongdoing but advised to be mindful of his public utterances, a Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV reports.

A high-level delegation from the NPP, including National Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim and General Secretary Justin Kodua, met with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace today.

The meeting was aimed at addressing allegations that Wontumi insulted the Asantehene during the recent NPP primaries in Manhyia South constituency.

Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso and the Otumfuo’s Obremponhene, had officially lodged a complaint against Wontumi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the authority of the Asantehene.

After thorough discussions between the NPP delegation and the Traditional Council, it was determined that while Wontumi's comments may have been insensitive, he did not intend any harm or disrespect the Asantehene.

The Traditional Council then cleared Wontumi of any wrongdoing.

However, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II advised him through the Council to exercise caution in his public speech and actions and refrain from using terms like "Kingdom" that could undermine traditional authority in Ashanti.

Wontumi is said to have accepted the advice in good faith and apologized for any offense caused by his remarks.