Wontumi is my grandson and won't disrespect me — Asantehene directs Kumasi Traditional Council to free Wontumi

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has directed the Kumasi Traditional Council to discontinue the summoning and hearing on the alleged disrespect from the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on the occupant of the Golden Stool.

The Asantehene, speaking at the Manhyia palace today indicated that, Chairman Wontumi is his grandson, and therefore, would not subject him, the Asantehene or the Sika Dwa to any form of disrespect as alleged.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the Kumasi Traditional Council summoned the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako over some alleged derogatory remarks he made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Council has asked the leadership of the NPP to ensure Mr Boasiko appears before it next week on Monday to answer questions on comments he reportedly made during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Manhyia South.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong and the party’s National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, led some regional party officers to the Manhyia Palace over the issue.

The NPP General Secretary told members of the Council that Chairman Wontumi is currently unwell and pleaded with the Council to give the party two weeks to get Wontumi to honour the invite.

There is outrage among members of the council, made up of the clan of the Ashanti Kingdom, as they expressed disgust over the alleged remarks by Chairman Wontumi.

But the Asantehene said he has not directed anyone to summon Chairman Wontumi on any matter and was very furious with the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, for the unnecessary tension that their actions are bringing to Asante ahead of the 150th anniversary celebration of the Sagrenti War and the 25th anniversary of his coronation.

It is believed that the Asantehene does not want Manhyia and the Golden Stool to be meddling in petty partisan political issues.

The Kumasi Traditional Council was scheduled to meet the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP on Monday, 29th January, 2024, but due to this new development, Chairman Wontumi is free of any charge, the portal has gathered.