I respect Otumfuo, I can’t insult him; allegations are pure lies – Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has refuted claims of insulting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Asante Kingdom during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants in the region.

Chairman Wontumi is reported to have made some disgusting comments about the Asantehene.

Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso and the Otumfuo's Obremponhene, as well as Manhyia South NPP Constituency Chairman Ofori Attah Tom-Tom, are alleged to have lodged the official complaint to the Kumasi Traditional Council.

But speaking on Wontumi Radio, Chairman Wontumi described the allegations against him as false.

“I have a lot of respect for the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom and will never do anything to run this kingdom down, never. All these allegations are not true; they are pure lies. I cannot do that. Anybody who wishes to lie can do it,” he said.

The Kumasi Traditional Council on January 22 summoned Bernard Antwi Boasiako over the alleged derogatory remarks he made against the Asantehene.

The Council asked the leadership of the NPP to ensure Mr. Boasiko appears before it next week Monday to answer questions on comments he reportedly made during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Manhyia South.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and the party's National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, led some regional party officers to the Manhyia Palace over the issue.

The NPP General Secretary told members of the Council that Chairman Wontumi is currently unwell and pleaded with the Council to give the party two weeks to get Wontumi to honor the invite.

There is outrage among members of the council, made up of the clan of the Ashanti Kingdom, as they expressed disgust over alleged remarks by Chairman Wontumi.

Some Chiefs asserted that Chairman Wontumi must appear before the Council, even if he will come in a wheelchair.

