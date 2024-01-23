Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Manhyia Palace gives NPP one-week ultimatum to produce Wontumi to answer questions

Headlines Manhyia Palace gives NPP one-week ultimatum to produce Wontumito answer questions
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Kumasi Traditional Council has given the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a one-week ultimatum to present the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) before it to answer some questions.

According to the Council, Chairman Wontumi needed to be physically present before the Council to explain his gross insubordination against the golden stool and its occupant.

The Council, led by Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia, Bantamahene, gave the ultimatum when a high-powered delegation from the leadership of the NPP went to meet the chiefs at the Manhyia palace on Monday, on alleged derogatory remarks made by Mr Antwi Boasiako, towards the Asantehene and the golden stool.

The NPP delegation, led by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary, pleaded with the chiefs to give them a two-weeks deadline since Mr Boasiako was said to be seeking a medical treatment in China, but the chiefs refused and said he should be produced “even if he was in a wheelchair.”

The traditional council also advised the delegation to bring Mr Maurice Ampaw along also to answer questions based on some comments he made on television on the issue, but Mr Kodua told the council that it would be difficult to bring him along since he made those comments as a person.

Chairman Wontumi is alleged to have made some derogatory remarks against the Asantehene and chiefs in Kumasi, during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants in Kumasi.

His comments had created tension between the chiefs and the NPP, leading to a call by the Asante Youth Association and other Asante groups to the Manhyia palace to ban Chairman Wontumi and the NPP leadership from entering the Manhyia palace.

GNA

More on this story

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson “We're ready for 2024 battle” – Hawa Koomson

3 hours ago

Osei Bonsu Amoah OB Amoah withdraws from Akuapem South Parliamentary race

3 hours ago

Kwadwo Affram Asiedu Esq Former Eastern Regional Minister under Kufuor gov't Kwadwo Affram Asiedu Esq is ...

3 hours ago

IPAC: EC proposes election date change to November IPAC: EC proposes election date change to November

3 hours ago

Volta NDC mourns former Regional Minister, party flags fly at half-mast Volta NDC mourns former Regional Minister, party flags fly at half-mast 

4 hours ago

Ghanas future filled with possibilities; the youth must take advantage of the many opportunities – Bawumia Ghana’s future filled with possibilities; the youth must take advantage of the m...

4 hours ago

Awutu Bereku: 21year old father apprehended by Police for killing newborn baby for rituals Awutu Bereku: 21year old father apprehended by Police for killing newborn baby f...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and GRA Commissioner-General Rev Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu Allow SML system to run despite contract suspension to avoid revenue losses — GR...

4 hours ago

Joe Jackson, Ghanaian economic expert Ghana’s economy in intensive care unit; next government will struggle — Joe Jack...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate I'll be your biggest advocate if elected President — Alan to local businesses

Just in....
body-container-line