23.01.2024

Lawyer Ampaw hot for running mouth

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as WontumiBernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Wontumi
23.01.2024

Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) has demanded the presence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Wontumi, within the next seven days, according to a verdict delivered by Bantamahene on behalf of the council.

This decision came after the council learned about alleged unsavory comments made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by Wontumi. The NPP delegation, which included General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, appeared before the council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday (22 January).

Unfortunately, Wontumi was unable to attend the meeting due to being indisposed.

In addition to Wontumi, the council also ordered popular lawyer Maurice Ampaw and the management of Wontumi TV/Radio to appear before them for their alleged involvement in the matter.

Upon arrival, the NPP delegation requested an adjournment of the council’s sitting to the following two weeks. However, the council rejected this proposal and adjourned the sitting to Monday (29 January).

The Kumasi Traditional Council is taking this matter seriously and expects the presence of Wontumi, Lawyer Ampaw, and the management of Wontumi TV/Radio within the specified timeframe. Failure to comply with this order may result in further action being taken by the council.

-DGN online

