NPP Women's Organiser falls sick for refusing to speak on Wontumi's alleged comment against Asantehene — Group reveals

By Enock Akonnor II Contributor
The Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Ama Ampomah has been indisposed after Chairman Wontumi allegedly spewed an unguarded comment against the Asantehene.

At a press conference held in Kumasi at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on 17th January 2024, an aggrieved group calling itself Ashanti Youth revealed that the Women's Organiser has been sick from the time news broke about Chairman Wontumi's alleged disrespectful comment against the Asantehene.

After the Mahyia palace took the matter up, the Women's Organiser according to the group has refused to comment on the issue.

The spokesperson for the group, Amaning Kwarteng however disclosed when briefing the press that, Nana Ama Ampomah was present when Chairman Wontumi allegedly made the controversial the comment at the vetting on 3rd January 2024.

However, she has chosen to remain silent as to whether or not, Chairman Wontumi truly made the disparaging comment that is causing confusion in the Ashanti Region.

