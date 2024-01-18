Nana B is a traitor, modern day 'Kwame Tua' in Ashanti Kingdom — Group

Henry Nana Boakye a.k.a Nana B

NPP's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye a.k.a Nana B has come underfire for allegedly defending Chairman Wontumi who allegedly made a disrespectful comment against the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II.

The group calling itself "Ashanti Youth" has described Nana B as a big traitor and a modern-day "Kwame Tua" of the Ashanti Kingdom.

At a press conference held at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs-Manhyia on Wednesday, 17th January 2023, the aggrieved members of the group said they are "highly disappointed in the National Organiser for the NPP in the person of Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) for trying to cover up for Chairman Wontumi's unguided remarks against the Golden stool".

Spokesperson for the group, Amaning Kwarteng stated, "Nana B has denied on various radio stations in the country that Chairman Wontumi did not make such statements, only to be revealed by the Kokosohene that indeed Chairman Wontumi made such statement".

At the media engagement, he challenges the NPP National Organiser, saying, he (Nana B) cannot trade his political interest over his Asante tribe. "A word to the wise is enough," he warns.

The spokesperson tagged Nana B as one of the Asantes in the NPP who have sold their roots to politics.

ABOUT KWAME TUA

Per history, Kwame Tua became a hated man within the Ashanti world over how he habitually fed the British with information about the Ashanti during the colonial era.

It is believed that to date, the mentioning of that name is prohibited, especially within the confines of the Kingdom of the Asantehene.

In one of the many accounts about Kwame Tua, it is said that he revealed the secrets about his people to the British and was very instrumental in the arrest and capture of Ashantis, Yaa Asantewaa.