More trouble as Ashanti Youth urges Manhyia Palace to ban Wontumi over alleged blasphemous comments against Otumfuo

Highly peeved youth and market women of Asanteman have launched an attack against the Ashanti Regional Chairman for NPP, Mr. Benard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a "Chairman Wontumi".

Premised on what many have described as a disrespectful comment, made by the Chairman where he said that "I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him (Otumfuo)", they have called for a swift imposition of a ban on Chairman Wontumi by the overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

Chairman Wontumi allegedly made the above comment on 3rd January, 2024 during the vetting of NPP's Parliamentary aspirant for Manhyia South constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the party office in Asokwa.

At a press conference held in the morning of Wednesday, 17th January, 2024 at the Regional House of Chiefs-Manhyia, the group calling itself Ashanti Youth said: "In this regard, the Ashanti Youth wants to appeal to Manhyia Palace never to give Wontumi opportunity to enter Manhyia Palace any time NPP delegation is paying courtesy call on the King until he publicly renders unqualified apology to the King and Asanteman as a whole".

The group has also called on all Paramount Chiefs and sub-chiefs who pay their allegiance to the golden stool to deny Wontumi access to their palace or their traditional areas.

"Perhaps if Chairman Wontumi wants to own his Kingdom, he should do it outside the jurisdiction of the Ashanti Kingdom.

"We can't stay with Wontumi in Ashanti region. If today he sees himself bigger than the Golden stool, then we can't stay with him in Asanteman...If he thinks that NPP is autonomous and that no one can dictate for the party, then they (NPPs) should take their party. We the Ashantis too will take our Asanteman," they stated.

According to the NPP group, they will abort their political support for the NPP if disrespectful and blasphemous comments are what Chairman Wontumi and the NPP have for Asanteman and the occupant of the Golden Stool as a reward for the many votes the party gets from Ashanti region.