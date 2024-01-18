Modern Ghana logo
Don't end there; approach GPRTU to avert fare adjustment misunderstanding — Richard Ahiagbah to Road Ministry

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director
Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

The Ministry of Transport has been urged to engage in further discussions with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) regarding the transport operators' planned 20% fare increment, to avert potential misunderstandings.

In a statement on X Thursday, January 18, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah called on the Ministry to not stop at issuing a denial of the fare hike but to take proactive steps to reach a consensus with GPRTU.

"The Ministry of Transport must not stop at the issuance of this letter. They must move quickly to engage the GPRTU to arrive at a consensus position in the interest of the public. The Ministry must take responsibility to avert misunderstandings between drivers and passengers," Ahiagbah said.

His comments come in the wake of contradicting statements from the Ministry and GPRTU on the proposed 20% fare adjustment.

GPRTU had announced that transport fares would go up by 20% effective January 24, citing rising operational costs such as taxes, insurance and poor road conditions.

However, the Ministry swiftly denied holding any negotiations over a fare review, saying in a press release that "there has not been any negotiation with the transport operators for a review of the transport fares."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

