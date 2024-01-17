Academic activities to halt as SSA-UoG, FUSAG declare ‘indefinite strike action’

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSAG) have declared an indefinite industrial action with immediate effect.

The decision follows, among other things, the failure of the government to address the above bodies’ concerns regarding pensions and the reversal of what they describe as an illegal cancellation of their overtime allowance.

Speaking at a news conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra, the National Chairman of the SSA-UoG, Isaac Donkoh, argued the government should be held responsible for the implications of their announced actions.

“As leadership, we are forced to declare indefinite strike action,” he noted, explaining: “The reason is that the government has failed to release our tier 2 pension to our fund managers since February 2023.

“So we are asking the government to as a matter of urgency release all the outstanding arrears to our fund managers and also pay the accrued interest with a three per cent interest rate.”

He added: “We are also again asking the government to do a recalculation on the accrued interest between the years 2010 and 2016 as we all agreed on July 25, 2022.

“We are also asking the government, as a matter of urgency, to pay all outstanding arrears to our staff who are on pension from 2020 to 2023.”

“Then, lastly,” he said, “we are calling on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission [and] the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to withdraw the letter dated 7th November and 20th November respectively.

The SSA-UoG Chair then emphasised: “On this note, we are, therefore, directing our rank and file to stay at home until further notice. From today, nobody should go to work until further notice.”

