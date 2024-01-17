Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.01.2024 Health

UGMC to start using Nanox.arc for radiology February  

UGMC to start using Nanox.arc for radiology February
17.01.2024 LISTEN

The University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) will by the first week of February start using a Nanox.arc to scan and provide a more detailed radiology report for patients.

This will be the first human-patient scan in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Nanox.arc is a new tool and an advanced form of X-ray used to perform digital tomography.

Mr Daniel Amankrah, a Radiologist Specialist at UGMC, who was speaking at a brief event held in Accra to demonstrate how the machine works, said the Nanox. arc was used to scan all parts of the body containing bones to access the bone’s structure.

“It works like an X-ray, but this gives you more images to see into detail what is happening in the human body at a relatively low cost with less radiation,” he said.

Nana Bermako Addo, CEO of Forte Medical, said Nanax.arc allowed radiographers to see from the front and back side of the body during the scan.

He encouraged the public to use the technology because it was easy to use and affordable.

Nanox.ARC is an easy-to-use tomosynthesis system, fully integrated within the Nanox ecosystem, it is designed to bring advanced radiographic visualizations to all.

Nanox. arc works promoted the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by medical imaging technologies based on X-rays.

It improves access to imaging, reduces imaging costs and enhances imaging efficiency.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kente weaver remanded for tying woman, rapes her to death at Kpando Kente weaver remanded for tying woman, rapes her to death at Kpando

1 hour ago

OSP presses hard on Cecilia Dapaah, shifts focus to money laundering OSP presses hard on Cecilia Dapaah, shifts focus to money laundering

1 hour ago

OSP probes SMLGRA deal OSP probes SML/GRA deal

1 hour ago

University of Ghana denounces assault on 'gay stranger' on campus University of Ghana denounces assault on 'gay stranger' on campus 

1 hour ago

Ghana Supporters Union refute reports of being stranded in Abidjan Ghana Supporters Union refute reports of being stranded in Abidjan

1 hour ago

We'll come out and fight for Ghana — Jordan Ayew on Egypt clash “We'll come out and fight for Ghana” — Jordan Ayew on Egypt clash

1 hour ago

WR: Alleged notorious phone snatcher stoned to death at Wasa Akropong W/R: Alleged notorious phone snatcher stoned to death at Wasa Akropong

1 hour ago

Irate Gomoa Dominase residents demand dismissal of Potsin Polyclinic staff over alleged medical negligence Irate Gomoa Dominase residents demand dismissal of Potsin Polyclinic staff over ...

2 hours ago

Viral video of me swearing on my sons life to stay true to NDC was made in 2020 – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah clarifies Viral video of me swearing on my son’s life to stay true to NDC was made in 2020...

2 hours ago

Central African Republic. By AFP C.Africa mine blast kills peacekeeper: UN

Just in....
body-container-line