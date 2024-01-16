Ghanaweb woes deepen as CEO Robert Bellaart fires David Antwi, "he's in charge of empty boxes"

In an unfolding event, GhanaWeb, an online news portal finds itself in a management takeover dispute that has caused disarray.

The situation unfolded when the website experienced downtime, prompting conflicting statements from individuals claiming authority over the platform.

The founder of GhanaWeb, Robert Bellaart, took a jab at David Antwi, who announced himself as the new CEO. Bellaart dismissed Antwi's aggressive takeover, saying he (Mr. Antwi) is in charge of "empty boxes." This public spat has added a layer of uncertainty to the ongoing situation and further worsening the dispute at the company that may no longer exist.

As a journalist who also contributes stories to GhanaWeb's platform through the Reporter Blogger section, I observed the website's malfunction. Seeking clarification, I reached out to the company's staff through a WhatsApp group dedicated to Reporter Bloggers. The staff acknowledged the challenges and assured me that their technical team was actively addressing the issue.

Shortly after, Robert Bellaart posted an update, confirming the technical difficulties with the main domain, ghanaweb.com. He announced the activation of a full-function backup site at ghanaweb.live, urging bloggers to migrate their content and inform their followers about the temporary transition. However further checks reveal that Robert Bellaart has completely lost the domain, ghanaweb.com- the reason he is cajoling readers to migrate to the ghanaweb.live. Workers have also been laid off as checks at the ghanaweb.live reveals that the platform has not been updated with latest news and articles.

"Technical update. The domain ghanaweb.com is out of service because of technical issues. We have activated a full-function backup site at ghanaweb.live. All your blogs are on the new site, ghanaweb.live. It will soon be possible to start posting there again. Meanwhile, use all your social media handles to inform your friends and followers about this backup site. For now, GhanaWeb.live is the place to go," Bellaart stated in his post.

However, the plot thickened when David Antwi issued a conflicting directive, urging bloggers to disregard Bellaart's message. Antwi labeled the newly introduced ghanaweb.live as "rogue" and clarified that it was neither authorized nor affiliated with ghanaweb.com.

"Guys, this is David, the new CEO. GhanaWeb.live is not authorised and is not affiliated with GhanaWeb.com. Please do not promote or inform others about this rogue website. I'll address this in more detail this week. Thanks," Antwi asserted in his post.

Both staff and readers eagerly await a resolution to the ownership tussle.