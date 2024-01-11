Over our dead bodies – Minority reject EC’s no indelible ink decision, others

The Minority in Parliament has assured Ghanaians that it will do everything legitimately within its power to ensure that the Electoral Commission (EC) rescinds its decision not to use indelible ink in the 2024 elections.

It has also promised to fight the proposed 3pm closure of polls by the EC.

Indelible ink, a semi-permanent dye traditionally applied to voters’ fingers to signify the exercise of their franchise and prevent instances of double voting, is being replaced.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa, announced the decision at a press conference ahead of the December 19 district-level election, indicating that the move was part of the Commission’s efforts to enhance the electoral process and establish a robust identification system.

Speaking during a tour by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, in the Volta Region, the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, insisted that the non-use of indelible ink was against the constitution for which reason the Minority NDC MPs would only allow the EC to go ahead with its plan if they were dead.

“Mr President, the EC has conducted illegal District Level Elections… The use of indelible ink is not a discussion. It is a matter of law…But I promise you when Parliament resumes, your gallant Minority side will take the necessary action against the EC. We promise the people of this country that the thinking of conducting the 2024 election without indelible ink or closing at 3 pm can only happen on our dead bodies. It will not happen.”

The Minority Chief Whip further assured Mr. Mahama that “We shall ensure that the voters in this region and every region count. Double voting will not happen. Mr. President, we encourage you to work hard in other parts of the country. As for the Volta region, we can guarantee you we are ready for you, and we shall do everything for you to become president. You are the hope of this region and we are committed to all your policies.”

-citinewsroom