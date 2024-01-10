Ayawaso North Municipality Assembly promotes accountability with stakeholder engagement

The Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) in the Ayawaso North Municipality Assembly has organised a stakeholder engagement to educate community members of the Assembly's activities.

The initiative, which is in line with the PRCC's mandate, also sought to enlighten the community on the appropriate channels for addressing concerns and seeking redress.

The Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly, Mr Augustine Ofori-Gyebi, highlighted the existence of two key committees in the Assembly, namely the Executive Committee, led by the Municipal Chief Executive and the Public Relations Complaints Committee, overseen by the Presiding Member.

He stated, “The PRCC was established by the Local Government Act 936 to provide citizens with an avenue to seek redress against staff misconduct in a bid to uphold transparency, probity and accountability with the public.”

The PM outlined the PRCC's broad mandate, which includes investigating complaints or allegations against the conduct of the District Chief Executive, members of the Assembly and staff.

“The committee is also tasked to investigate complaints or allegations of administrative injustice, abuse and misuse of office and violation of the fundamental human rights of any member of the public within the district against the District Chief Executive, a member or staff of the District Assembly and staff of the departments of the District Assembly,” he added.

Regarding the complaint submission process, the PM clarified that complaints must be directed through the client service unit of the Assembly.

He reassured the public that the PRCC adheres to the principles of natural justice in carrying out its duties and ensures that recommendations made to the General Assembly following investigations are acted upon.

He stated, "By addressing staff misconduct, the ANMA aims to learn from errors, implement necessary improvements and develop better policies, training programmes and preventive measures to minimise future incidents."

The former Information Officer for the Assembly, Mr Elliot Yemoh Tetteh, highlighted the crucial role of the PRCC in dealing with issues related to staff misbehaviour and the conduct of the Chief Executive of the Assembly.

He, therefore, urged community members to submit their complaints to the committee for proper resolution.