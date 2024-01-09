“I've built my own kingdom, police and military, I'll speak my mind to him — Wontumi allegedly disrespects Otumfuo at NPP vetting

09.01.2024 LISTEN

BERNARD ANTWI Boasiako aka ‘Wontumi’, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has caused a massive stir.

Reports reaching ModernGhana News indicates that the outspoken politician, who claims to be fabulously rich, is alleged to have challenged the powers and authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Chairman Wontumi, without provocation, is alleged to have stated in public that he would challenge Otumfuo if he (Wontumi) disagrees with the Asante King on issues in the Region.

Reports alleged that the NPP guru also stated that he has built his own kingdom in Kumasi and for that reason, not afraid of anybody, including Otumfuo.

“I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him (Otumfuo),” Wonttumi reportedly stated.

Wontumi is reported to have passed these remarks about Otumfuo during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants in Kumasi last week.

According to reports, all those present at the vetting venue, including Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’, were stunned by Wontumi’s open show of what they described as arrogance of power.

Nana Kwaku Duah, the Kokosohene, who was also present when Wontumi passed those comments about Otumfuo, his overlord, reportedly became furious.

The Kokosohene could not fathom why Chairman Wontumi attempted to undermine the authority of Otumfuo without provocation.

“You can’t sit here in public and brag that you have built a kingdom in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Kingdom. Retract those disrespectful comments and apologize immediately.

“For you to even say those words in my presence is unacceptable and I’m not happy about your weird and disrespectful behaviour”, the Kokosohene reportedly fumed at Wontumi.

At that moment, Nana Ama Ampomah, the Ashanti Regional NPP Women Organizer, who was also present, quickly stepped in to plead on behalf of Wontumi who was careless irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Manhyia invites Wontumi

Meanwhile, Wontumi’s unprovoked attack on Otumfuo is said to have sparked anger at the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene.

Reports indicate that some top chiefs in the palace have ordered NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua to haul Wontumi before them and explain his reasons for disrespecting Otumfuo.