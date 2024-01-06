Modern Ghana logo
He kept sending me DMs despite ignoring them — Berla Mundi on how she met her husband David Tabi

TV3 broadcaster Berla Mundi has revealed how her now husband David Tabi persisted in courting her through messages on social media for months before she eventually gave in.

Berla tied the knot with David in a private ceremony on January 5, 2024 according to reports.

In a video from the event, shared by Ameyaw TV, Berla recalled the beginning of their relationship.

“I love this guy because he’s been sending me DMs for many, many months... and I said, ‘This guy is actually cute,’ but then again, I don’t like social media stuff, so I didn’t really pay attention to it,” Berla said.

Despite initially ignoring his advances on social media, an interesting turn of events drew Berla's attention to David.

“Then Naana showed me his picture, and immediately I started sending messages to people, asking, ‘Do you know this guy?’,” she recounted.

“Eventually, Efua’s husband, who is the best man, found out that they grew up together, and he married one of my best friends. And then, now, one of my best friends who is marrying me,” Berla added in the video.

The popular TV and event host believes it was fate.

“So, I guess it was meant to happen. We also found out that his mum has known my family since she was growing up, so there’s been a connection somewhere, and here we are today,” Berla concluded.

News Reporter

