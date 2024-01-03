KenMustGo: OSP ceases investigation into attempt by wealthy businessman to bribe NPP MPs

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

03.01.2024 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a report on its investigation into the attempt by a wealthy businessman to bribe a section of the Majority caucus in Parliament.

In the report signed by Special Prosecutor Kiss Agyebeng, he said the investigation will no longer be continued.

He noted that the institution of criminal proceedings into the matter against the identified suspect in the matter would also not be explored as it serves no useful purpose at this point.

“The Special Prosecutor directs the closure of the investigation in respect of allegations that a well-known and wealthy businessman attempted to bribe a section of the majority caucus of Parliament. The Special Prosecutor determines that the institution of criminal proceedings, at this time, against the OSP’s identified suspect would serve no useful purpose,” parts of the report said.

About the case:

By a complaint dated 3 November 2022, a pressure group, OccupyGhana petitioned the OSP to investigate allegations of attempted bribery of the majority caucus of Parliament by a wealthy businessman.

The Special Prosecutor, upon determining that allegations of bribery are within the mandate of the OSP, authorised the commencement of preliminary investigation into the matter in accordance with regulation 5(1)(b) and subsequently, a full investigation under regulations 5(1)(c) and 6 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374).

Mr. Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North in an interview with Joy FM stated outrightly that a certain well-known wealthy Ghanaian businessman visited Parliament House on 1 October 2022 and requested a meeting with a section of NPP Members of Parliament.

He stated that at the meeting the well-known wealthy businessman offered them huge sums of money in envelopes with the intention of influencing them to rescind their demand for the resignation or removal of Mr. Ofori-Atta.

He further stated that the Members of Parliament stood their ground and rejected the offer of money. Mr. Appiah-Kubi did not disclose the identity of the well-known wealthy businessman during the interview.

After eight months of investigating the matter, the OSP said it gathered intelligence that a wealthy businessman did in fact attempt to offer money to a section of the majority caucus of Parliament with the intention of influencing their demand for the resignation or removal of Mr. Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance.

The OSP added that it also appears that the monetary offer was rejected by the contacted Members of Parliament.

Although the OSP in its report said the case has been discontinued, it indicated that the investigation may be re-opened should the circumstances and further facts so dictate.