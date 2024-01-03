Modern Ghana logo
Auntie Muni: Popular Waakye seller who never argue with customers for 35 years dies at age 72

Late renowned Waakye seller, Auntie Muni

Many Ghanaians, particularly social media users are mourning the loss of one of the country's experienced food sellers Auntie Muni, a popular Waakye seller in Accra, who has passed away at the age of 72.

Auntie Muni, whose real name was Beatrice Kumi, reportedly passed away on Wednesday, January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

She had been selling Waakye, a popular local dish made of rice and beans, for over 35 years in Accra.

In an interview last year with Accra/based Asaase Radio, Auntie Muni revealed: "I have never argued with a customer before. I also train my workers to treat my customers with respect."

She added: "I treated my workers very well. Every year, I organise a party for them and give them goodies. I have never argued with a customer before."

Auntie Muni's Waakye was loved by many due to her warm and friendly appearance.

She attributed her success and long-standing customer relationships to her policy of prioritising customers.

"I have sold waakye for about 35 years now. I used the trade to take care of all my children through school," Auntie Muni proudly stated last year.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

