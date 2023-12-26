GOOD Foundation rekindles hope among inmates of Human Service Trust Orphanage

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, the Get Out Of Depression (GOOD) Foundation has extended a helping hand to the Human Service Trust Orphanage in Cape Coast.

With a dedicated commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals nationwide, the GOOD Foundation geared up for a heartwarming Christmas activity themed, "Hearts Ablaze: A day of hope and healing" held on the 24th of December, 2023.

This initiative aims to bring joy, education, and a sense of community support to over 100 beneficiaries of the facility, who include orphans, persons with mental health challenges, persons with disabilities, widows, teenage mothers, ex-convicts, elderly individuals, unemployed youth, and children rescued from child slavery, labour and trafficking.

Specially and carefully selected activities for this event include games, art therapy, and educational sessions on mental health, personal development and menstrual hygiene.

Mental health screenings were also conducted, recognising the inseparable link between mental and physical well-being.

These activities according to Madam Helena, Founder of GOOD Foundation were to teach teamwork, leadership, effective communication, resilience, and other vital life skills and help their cognitive, social, and personal development.

Helena Amoah (Nana Aba Appiatewaa) speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event emphasised the significance of spending Christmas with loved ones, considering the programme beneficiaries as part of their extended family.

"The organisation's unique approach focused on educational games like the tallest tower, egg exercise, and cup pong, designed to teach teamwork, leadership, effective communication, resilience, and other vital life skills," she stated.

Mr. Joss Acquah, the Board Chairman of the Human Service Trust Ghana said GOOD Foundation’s programme is one of the best they have seen, bringing many interconnected activities to encourage participants.

The Board Chair emphasised “The program is one of the best so far within the year; in fact, oftentimes, people come, they donate and go, but this time, we had health screening, did some mental health talk, art therapy and the children were so happy about it" adding "and I think if it continues like that, the children will feel more excited".

He shared, "The elders who came around, and through that, some of them were saying their sugar level was high, while others were low and were advised to see a medical practitioner and I think if the exercise continues like that in years to come, many people will have an idea about health issues. So I think the programe today has been an excellent one”.

Reverend Ato Hills, a Board Member at the orphanage, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the great work, activities and donations.

Miss Daniella Annam, the president of GOOD on the hand, acknowledged the crucial support from partners such as the University of Ghana Medical Students’ Association, Curious Minds Ghana, Edis Mart, Bibiniba Foundation, Flairup, and Smile Fun House.

Mr. Bernard Agbesi, The Vice President of the organisation, also mentioned that the organisation is going to do more.