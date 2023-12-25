Haruna Iddrisu builds 12th CHPS Compound for constituents at Yag-yili

25.12.2023 LISTEN

A Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound has been inaugurated at Yag-yili in the Tamale Metropolis to provide quality health care to the people.

The fully equipped facility will provide preventive and primary health care services to residents of Yag-yili and its environs, a rural part of Tamale, which lacked access to health facilities.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, constructed the CHPS Compound as part of efforts to extend health services to rural Tamale.

This brings to 12 the total number of CHPS Compounds Mr Iddrisu has constructed since he became the MP for the area.

Mr Iddrisu, who was joined by the Chief of Yag-yili and his elders in the Northern Region, and officials of the Tamale Metropolitan Health Directorate to inaugurate the CHPS Compound, touted his contribution to improving access to quality health care delivery in the Metropolis.

“I have built more CHPS Compounds than the Tamale Metro,” he added.

The Ghana News Agency learnt that out of the 66 demarcated CHPS Zones for the Tamale Metropolis, only 16 have been built. And out of the 16, the MP alone has constructed 12.

Mr Iddrisu assured the people of his commitment to continuously address the felt needs of his constituents and commended them for their support.

Dr Barikisu Seidu, the Tamale Metropolitan Director of Health, expressed gratitude to the MP for working relentlessly to bridge the CHPS Compound deficit and improve access to quality health care services in the area.

She said more communities in the Metropolis needed health facilities and appealed to him to help renovate and equip other CHPS Compounds and health facilities to serve the people.

Yabugu-Lana, Chief of Yag-yili, said the facility had come as a great relief for the people who would not have to travel to other towns to access health care services.

He commended Mr Iddrisu for addressing their health needs and prayed for God's blessings in all his endeavours.

GNA