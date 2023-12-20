Ben Sarkodie appointed first Associate Professor of Interventional Radiology by University of Ghana

In a historic move, the University of Ghana Medical School has announced the promotion of Dr. Benjamin Dabo Sarkodie to the position of Associate Professor of Interventional Radiology.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in Ghana's medical history, as Dr. Sarkodie becomes the first individual to hold this prestigious title in the country.

Dr. Sarkodie, a renowned figure in the medical community, has an impressive career spanning over two decades, with extensive training and experience both locally and internationally. He obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana in 2005. His pursuit of excellence led him to further his studies and skills across the globe.

He holds the distinction of being the first certified Interventional radiologist in Ghana and has pioneered several minimally invasive treatments in Ghana and the subregion, including performing the first endovascular treatment of brain aneurysm, mechanical thrombectomy for acute strokes , and more than 20 other procedures. These treatments are now performed on a daily basis.

In 2010, Dr. Sarkodie was awarded a Visiting Fellowship, by the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania( HUP), USA. This was followed Neuro endovascular fellowships from the Apollo Hospital Hyderabad, India, and Seoul National University Hospital, South Korea. Prior to these, he had completed a Clinical Fellowship at the Postgraduate Medical Institute, Singapore General Hospital in 2014.

His expertise and leadership skills were further recognized when he took on the roles of Head of Radiology in 2016 and Medical Director in 2020 at Euracare Advanced Diagnostics & Heart Centre.

His academic career has been equally illustrious, with his involvement at the University of Ghana Medical School since 2020 as a Senior Lecturer and his role as an External Examiner at multiple universities in Ghana since 2018.

Dr. Sarkodie is a respected member and fellow of several prestigious medical bodies, including the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the West African College of Surgeons. He is certified by the Educational Commission on Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) in the USA since 2010.

Together with key stakeholders and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr Sarkodie continues to train Interventional radiologists in Ghana and the subregion in an effort to increase the manpower and capacity needs.

The University of Ghana Medical School's decision to elevate Dr. Sarkodie to the role of Associate Professor of Interventional Radiology is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and contributions to the field of radiology, both in Ghana and internationally. This appointment is not only a personal achievement for Dr. Sarkodie but also a significant development in advancing medical education and healthcare services in Ghana.

He is currently the vice president of the Ghana Association of Radiologist.