Anti-corruption crusader calls for multifaceted approach against canker

An anti-corruption crusader and Secretary to the Sunyani Local Accountability Network (LANet), Raphael Godlove Ahenu Jr, has noted that addressing the impact of corruption in Ghana requires a multifaceted approach.

The approach he noted includes strengthening anti-corruption laws and institutions, promoting transparency and accountability, and fostering a culture of integrity and ethical leadership.

He added that international cooperation and support can also play a crucial role in assisting countries like Ghana in their efforts to combat corruption, and promote sustainable development.

Corruption, according to Mr Ahenu Jr, impedes economic growth and development by distorting markets, deterring foreign investment and diverting public resources from essential services and infrastructure.

Anti-corruption forum

Mr Ahenu was addressing an anti-corruption forum in Sunyani to commemorate this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day organised by Sunyani Local Accountability Network under the auspices of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC).

This year's theme is "UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption", which emphasizes the interconnectedness of anti-corruption measures, peace, security, and development, highlighting the collective responsibility to combat corruption across sectors.

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), with support from Good Governance Africa (GGA) and Hewlett Foundation, aims to educate and empower Ghanaian youth in 33 districts in Ghana on the significance of combating corruption.

The primary objective is to raise awareness among the youth about the negative impact of corruption and encourage their active participation in anti-corruption endeavour.

Collective responsibility

He said this year’s theme emphasizes the collective responsibility and imperative nature of combating corruption, stressing the need for effective collaboration across individuals, institutions, and sectors, including government bodies, public officials, law enforcement, media, businesses, civil society, academia, and the public, to address the adverse consequences of corruption.

The anti-corruption crusader said strengthening anti-corruption measures, promoting transparency, and fostering a culture of integrity are essential steps in addressing the economic consequences of corruption in Ghana.

He pointed out that the foundation for involving citizens in anti-corruption efforts is established in Article 13(1) of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), which mandates state parties to promote the active participation of individuals and groups outside the public sector in preventing and fighting corruption.

According to him, the African Union's High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows report estimates that Ghana loses approximately $3 billion annually to illicit financial flows, which include activities related to corruption, tax evasion, and other illicit activities.

Mr Ahenu Jr, who is also the CEO of Global Media Foundation, said a substantial portion of these illicit financial flows can be attributed to corrupt practices, including bribery, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds.

According to him, efforts to combat corruption and mitigate its economic impact are crucial for the sustainable development and prosperity of the country.