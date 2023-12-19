Immigration Service prepares to repatriate New Force spokesperson after revoking residency permit

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has with immediate effect revoked the residency permit of Shalimar Abbuissi, spokesperson for the New Force.

This is to pave the way for her repatriation to her country.

Shalimar Abuissi was arrested last month shortly after she was seen in a campaign video of the New Force that went viral on social media.

When she was arraigned before the court, she was charged with allegedly obtaining a student residency permit by false declaration by state prosecutors.

Today in court for the second time, the state prosecutor dropped all charges against her.

Subsequently, the court also directed that the National Investigations Bureau release Ms. Abuissi’s iPhone 13 Pro that was seized during her arrest since nothing incriminating was found upon thorough check.

Shalimar Abuissi was rearrested outside the court premises by the Ghana Immigration Service.

The GIS insists that the continuous stay of Shalimar Abuissi in Ghana is illegal and she must be deported.

Although her lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu tried to intervene to ascertain why her client had to be whisked away in such a manner after the state prosecutor had dropped the charges against her.