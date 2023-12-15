Ghana Food Festival 2023 edition set for Christmas Day

15.12.2023 LISTEN

The 2023 edition of Ghana Food Festival (GFF), a carnival that brings food, arts, and entertainment lovers together, comes off on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023.

It will take place at the Atlantic Mall, Atomic Junction Roundabout, North Legon, near the University of Ghana, from 8 in the morning till evening.

The event is being organised by Pen it Multimedia Limited, a digital media and events management company in Accra, with support from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Beyond the Return (BTR) secretariat, Fidelity Bank Ghana and the Atlantic Mall.

This is part of the "December in GH" programme calendar which was instituted by the BTR to promote tourism in Ghana and Africa.

It is also to foster economic relations and investments from the diaspora in Ghana and across the continent.

It will, among other things, showcase local cuisines from all the regions of the country as well as continental dishes.

The GFF 2023 will also present a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses in the food and non-food production chain, made-in-Ghana products to network, form partnerships, trade, and sell their wares.

Pen it Multimedia on Ghana Food Festival

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pen it Multimedia Limited, Mr Emmanuel Forson, said the event was geared towards celebrating Ghana's tourism, art and culture.

He stated that Ghana was blessed with healthy delicacies including banku, tuo-zaafi, and akple, and encouraged citizens to patronise them.

He said the festival was meant to complement the government’s effort to boost tourism in the country.

“President Akufo-Addo launched the #DestinationGhana initiative to whip up interests among travellers around the globe to look to Ghana for their leisure and vacation.

“If you look at it critically, food tourism is one area that could attract foreigners to Ghana besides the tourist centres and the country’s peaceful atmosphere. Our event is to provide an avenue to attract foreigners into the country,” he said.

He added that an opportunity would be given to foreign food and non-food vendors to also exhibit their products to the audience; an act he said, would bring a sense of diversity to the event.

Side Attraction

The GFF will present its prestigious attendees with a variety of local cuisines to choose from, fufu, tuo-zaafi, akple, banku, tubani, and Ghana’s irresistible and world-acclaimed rice meal, Ghana Jollof.

Others would be waakye, kenkey and beans otherwise known as red red, omotuo, ampesi, and fried yam.

Ghanaian beverages and snacks including hausa koko, tom brown, roasted corn and plantain, sobolo, asaana and pito will also be available at the festival for sale.

Mr Forson said the event was free to attend for all and called on Ghanaians and other nationals to take advantage of the event to have a feel of the country through its meals.

He said there would also be an eating competition, bouncy castle and a gaming arena for kids, as well as other outdoor and fun games to spice up the event.

“Ghana Food Festival will generally provide business and networking opportunities, partnerships between sponsors, vendors, exhibitors, and attendees,” he added.

He encouraged food vendors and businesses in the manufacturing of made-in-Ghana products and services, as well as those involved in continental dishes to book their stands.

For Vendor bookings/Sponsorships/Partnerships/Enquiries contact:

+233(0) 556 317 400 or [email protected]