Middlemen reportedly hike Starlink monthly installation prices in Ghana

There is discontent among Ghanaians on social media over reports that middlemen are significantly driving up monthly subscription prices for the installation of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service in Ghana.

SpaceX's Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet via a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.

It has been offering its services to select locations globally but is still in the early stages of availability and rollout across Africa, including Ghana where it was recently launched.

However, cedirates.com, a site that tracks currency exchange rates and fuel prices in Ghana, shared information on its Twitter handle on Wednesday, December 6, quoting installation prices for Starlink through middlemen ranging from GHS1,100 to GHS18,000 monthly.

This marked an increase from the direct monthly subscription rates of $90-99 quoted on the Starlink website.

The post elicited reactions from many Ghanaians on Twitter who expressed concern over the involvement of middlemen who are inflating prices.

“Starlink, I was telling my mom that Ghanaians are their own demons. How I go pay 1500 cedis monthly subscription, why do we need middlemen in everything. It's hurting us and they've taken advantage of it," one user said.

Another tweeted directly at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk asking "@elonmusk chief, u get plugs or middlemen for starlink installation here in Ghana? Confirm give we cos the agents demma prices be someway."

The reported price hikes through middlemen for what could potentially revolutionize internet access in remote parts of Ghana, many say have highlighted the need for transparency and oversight to protect consumers.