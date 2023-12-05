Modern Ghana logo
Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of Directors

2 HOURS AGO
The Board of Directors of the National Theatre says the Executive Director of the Theatre, Madam Amy Frimpong, has not mismanaged or misappropriated funds, contrary to claims made by some staff.

Some staff of the National Theatre, early in November, wore red outfits calling for the dismissal of Mrs Frimpong, citing issues of mismanagement and lack of promotion for staff.

They alleged, among other grievances, that the Executive Director had embezzled funds and failed to maintain the theatre although it was generating revenue.

However, Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori Atta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in a press statement, said the accusations of misappropriation and mismanagement were unfounded.

The Board Chair said a petition presented by the staff did not highlight any issue related to misappropriation of funds, and that the Board of Directors could guarantee the “credibility and achievement” of Madam Frimpong.

“We, the Board of Directors, wish to state clearly and emphatically that the Executive Director has not mismanaged the National Theatre, nor has she misappropriated any of its funds in any way.

“We further state emphatically that during the last eight years, all annual audits have not at any point raised issues of misappropriation or mismanagement on her part as head of the institution,” the Board stated.

Nana Fredua-Agyeman said the Board of Directors “stands firmly with the efforts of Madam Frimpong at sustaining and developing the National Theatre in spite of its dire situation.”

“Her reputation locally and internationally has opened doors for the National Theatre and staff and increased performing arts at the Theatre. We, therefore, urge the withdrawal of these false accusations allegedly by the staff and published by the media.”

The Board Chair called for collaboration from the media and the public to ensure the growth and sustainability of the National Theatre for the “benefit of the performing arts industry in Ghana”.

Hundreds of guests visited the National Theatre over the weekend to watch the well-crafted stage play “The Gods Are Not to Blame”.

Other live drama and musical shows have been outlined until December 22, 2023, as part of the December in Ghana activities.

GNA

