04.12.2023 Headlines

Aisha Huang is going to prison today; it will be you tomorrow – Deputy Attorney General warns illegal miners

04.12.2023 LISTEN

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred-Tuah Yeboah has emphasised that the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) is not over although Chinese illegal mining queen Aisha Huang has been jailed.

Speaking to Joy News on Monday, December 4, after the Accra High Court jailed Aisha Huang four-years-and-six months, the Deputy Attorney General said there is more work to be done.

He said the imprisonment of Aisha Huang should be a lesson to all other illegal miners out there.

“Today she’s come to the end of the road. We are able to successfully prosecute her. She is going to spend four years and six months in custody. It should be a lesson to the others that you may be engaged in illegal mining but when your time comes the law will deal with you in accordance with what we’ve had,” Alfred-Tuah Yeboah stressed.

The Deputy Attorney General wants all Ghanaians to join in the fight against illegal mining in the country.

He says the security agencies and his office will not be able to fight the destructive practice alone.

“It’s a fight that we’ve not won, it’s a fight that’s. Continuous one as the judge said. We all need to take part in the fight. Aisha is going today. The next time we come to court if others have committed similar offenses they will also have their day in court,

“Let me also make this appeal to the public. This fight is not just a fight of the Attorney General, this is not the fight of the police service but it’s our fight. If you have any evidence to the effect that an individual, group of individuals, or an entity is involved engaged in illegal mining don’t sit in your house. Offer that evidence to the security agency so that we can follow up and prosecute them,” Alfred-Tuah Yeboah appealed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

