Govt run to World Bank for support for victims of Akosombo dam spillage

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, says government is seeking additional funding support from the World Bank and climate-change agencies to facilitate the second phase of restoring properties of victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

She stated that the government’s commitment to restoring livelihoods remains in progress, with GH¢40 million set aside.

Speaking as the chair of the inter-ministerial committee established by the president to assess the situation in affected areas, she noted that the government’s budget of GH¢220 million, as announced by the Finance Minister, will significantly aid victims while ensuring that no one is left behind in all affected areas.

“Government has so far made available for relief efforts GH¢40 million between VRA and NADMO within the period. Government is committed to releasing additional funds. Steps are being taken to secure additional funding from the World Bank and international climate-related sources to support the affected communities, especially for rehabilitation,” she said.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Osei Adutwum, mentioned during the press conference that emergency procurement is currently underway to supply learning materials for students affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He added that the Comboni Vocational School in South Tongu suffered significant damage to installed equipment, and efforts will be made to provide replacements to ensure continued learning.

Regarding students of St. Kizito SHS at Mepe, he explained that a new academic calendar will be issued to allow them to adjust to their studies.

Although not directly affected, the school currently accommodates over 9000 victims of the floods.

—citinewsroom