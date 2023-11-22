Lands Ministry’s probe must unveil persons behind attempted sale of Speaker’s residence – Parliamentary Service

22.11.2023 LISTEN

Parliamentary Service of Ghana has stated that the investigations by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources into the attempted sale of the Speaker’s residence must establish who attempted to sell and who the potential buyer was.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, revealed that his residence in Accra was almost sold to a private developer while he was still living there.

Speaking at the Speaker's Breakfast Forum in Accra on Monday, he said this only came to the fore when the developer went to the Lands Commission to register the land.

However, the Lands Commission, in a statement, insisted that “at no point in time was the said property sold to a private developer by the Lands Commission.”

The Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, according to information gathered by Citi News on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, initiated a probe into the matter by requesting the presence of some top officials of the Lands Commission to obtain first-hand information on the attempted sale of the speaker’s residence to a private developer.

The Parliamentary Service, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said, “We are encouraged by the decision of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to investigate this matter and hope the investigations will establish who attempted to sell and who the potential buyer was.”

The Service further added that transparency in the matter was of utmost importance for the sake of public confidence in state institutions.

—citinewsroom